COVID death toll in Hong Kong exceeds that of China's Wuhan

The city confirmed that another 264 deaths were reported on Sunday, adding 3,993 to the total death cases.

Published: 15th March 2022 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By ANI

HONG KONG: COVID-19 deaths in Hong Kong have outnumbered that of China's Wuhan, where the first case was reported in December 2019.

The city confirmed that another 264 deaths were reported on Sunday, adding 3,993 to the total death cases. Meanwhile, Wuhan authorities recorded 3,869 death cases in April 2020. Since then no death has been reported in the city, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on Monday.

According to the data analysis of HKFP, the local infection rate in the city, since the discovery of the Omicron variant, has far exceeded that of Singapore, London and New York.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 cases more than double in China's growing outbreak, biggest since early days of pandemic

During the daily COVID-19 briefing chaired by the chief executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam on Monday said that despite advertisements, encouraging people to take the jab, still, the vaccination rate is not high, especially among the elders.

Lam thanked the Chinese government for their help in this situation. Lam further stated that the first batch of medical personnel from mainland China would arrive in Hong Kong on Monday and 300 are expected to arrive within the week. 

