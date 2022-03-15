STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
European leaders going to Ukraine's embattled capital to show support 

Petr Fiala. (Photo | Twitter/ @P_Fiala)

By PTI

KYIV: The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are travelling to Ukraine's capital Tuesday on a European Union mission to show support for the country as Russia's forces move closer to Kyiv.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet: The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence.

He will be joined by Slovak Prime Minister Janez Jana, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Poland's deputy prime minister for security and the leader of the conservative ruling party.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv on Tuesday, with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighbourhood in the capital as the two countries planned the second day of talks. 

