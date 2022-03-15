STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Eiffel Tower grows even higher, thanks to new antenna 

Published: 15th March 2022 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: The Eiffel Tower grew by six meters (nearly 20 feet) on Tuesday after engineers hoisted a new communications antenna at the very top of France's most iconic landmark.

Tourists watched from the Trocadero esplanade as the new digital radio antenna was helicoptered up. With the new antenna, the Eiffel Tower grew from 1,063 feet tall.

The Eiffel Tower company's president, Jean-François Martins, told The Associated Press that scientific progress is an integral part of the Iron Lady's 133-year history. "It's a historical moment this morning, because the Eiffel Tower is getting higher, which is not so common," he said.

"From the invention of the radio at the beginning of the 20th century to right now, decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology," Martins said.

The Eiffel Tower was 1,024 feet high when it was inaugurated on March 31, 1889.

