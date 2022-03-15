STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break

The passenger locator forms require people to fill in travel details, their address in the UK and their vaccination status.

Published: 15th March 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. . (File Photo)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Britain's government said Monday all remaining coronavirus measures for travellers, including passenger locator forms and the requirement that unvaccinated people be tested for COVID-19 before and after their arrivals, will end Friday to make going on holiday easier for the Easter school vacation.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes will mean people “can travel just like in the good old days.”

The passenger locator forms require people to fill in travel details, their address in the U.K. and their vaccination status.

The news was welcomed by U.K. airlines such as Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, which said they are beginning to ease mask-wearing requirements on some routes.

The announcement came as coronavirus infections were rising in all four parts of the U.K. — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — for the first time since the end of January. The latest government figures released Monday showed that there were more than 444,000 new cases recorded in the past seven days, up 48% from the week before.

The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 is also going up, though it is still well below the peak recorded in January. Scientists say many of the new infections in England were a more transmissible sub-variant of the omicron variant.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the rise in infections was “to be expected” as people socialize more after all domestic coronavirus restrictions, including the legal requirement for anyone who tested positive to self-isolate, came to an end Feb. 24.

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe," Javid said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 International travel ban UK travel restrictions
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp