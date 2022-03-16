STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Tibetans seek justice after 63 years of uprising against Chinese rule

The Chinese communist government has tightened the security and surveillance inside Tibet and great measures were taken to halt any movement or protest.

Published: 16th March 2022 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Indian policemen detain exile Tibetans during a protest outside the Chinese Embassy, in New Delhi. ( Photo | AP)

Indian policemen detain exile Tibetans during a protest outside the Chinese Embassy, in New Delhi. ( Photo | AP)

By ANI

LHASA: As the people in Tibet commemorated the 63rd year of Tibetan Uprising Day, demonstrations were held across the world this week to echo the voice of Tibetans seeking justice following decades of struggle against Chinese rule.

On March 10, 63rd Tibetan Uprising Day was commemorated in Tibet.

Chinese military vehicles were out in the streets of Lhasa where the Tibetan's vehicles were being stopped and people who were just passing by were also being interrogated for their own assurance, Tibetan Press reported citing Radio Free Asia.

The Chinese communist government has tightened the security and surveillance inside Tibet and great measures were taken to halt any movement or protest. To monitor the situation, the Chinese authorities hired unemployed Tibetans who resided in the outskirts of Lhasa and also asked them to inform the communist officials about any suspicious talk or movement.

Chinese communist authorities started the hiring process of these workers in February and they were sent mostly to Lhasa and Shigatse, the two biggest cities of that region. These people are offered to be paid more if they would provide any useful information to the Chinese officials, according to Tibet Press.

Exile Tibetan women make arrangements for a gathering to mark the 1959 Lhasa uprising of women in Dharmsala, India. ( Photo | AP)

Surveillance cameras were installed in the Jokhang Temple and people were made to register their entries and led on with strict coverage. The lack of basic human rights is apparent from all these impositions which have gone on for decades and have also increased with time and become more severe on various levels.

ALSO READ: Car rally held in Toronto to celebrate 109th Tibetan Independence Day

The Tibetan uprising in 1959 began as a spontaneous act of peaceful protest demonstrations against the Chinese in the capital Lhasa which later turned violent in which thousands of Tibetans were killed by the marauding soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tibet Tibetan Uprising Day Demonstrations Justice Chinese rule Lhasa Radio Free Asia Chinese Communist People's Liberation Army Tibetan uprising
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp