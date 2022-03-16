STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukraine: Russian forces shoot and kill 10 people standing for bread 

Video geolocated by CNN confirmed that a shell or rocket hit a group of people on Wednesday morning.

Published: 16th March 2022 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Relatives and friends attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yavoriv, in a church in Ukraine. (AP Photo)

By Associated Press

Russian forces reportedly shot and killed 10 people standing for bread in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the US embassy in Kyiv said.

"Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv.  Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine," a tweet said.

Video geolocated by CNN confirmed that a shell or rocket hit a group of people on Wednesday morning, while a local reporter on the scene said at least 10 people had been killed in the attack, The Guardian reports.

Meanwhile, Olha Semidyanova, a Ukraine Armed Forces medic and Mother to six children of her own and six orphans, died in combat earlier this month, Ukrainian news agencies reported.

Semidyanova was from the village of Marhanets near Nikopol. She was killed in early March, in fighting in Ukraine’s Donetsk Region, a UNIAN news agency report said.

Semidyanova was known to the Ukrainian public prior to the RF’s Feb. 24 invasion to Ukraine for her long-time service on the lines of the Donbas conflict, and for her large family. She was a recipient of Ukraine’s rarely-given “Honor and Glory Award” for her service and help to orphans, and a Mother-Heroine award for giving birth to six children herself.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia, but acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to “close the sky” over his country may not happen.

Livestreamed into the Capitol complex, Zelenskyy said the U.S. must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports. He showed a packed auditorium of lawmakers a graphic video of the destruction and devastation his country has suffered in the war, along with heartbreaking scenes of civilian casualties.

“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said, adding, “I call on you to do more.” In urging a steeper economic hit to the Russians, he said: “Peace is more important than income.”

Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, before and after his short remarks, which Zelenskyy began in Ukrainian through an interpreter but then switched to English in a heartfelt appeal to help end the bloodshed.

“I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths,” he told them.

Wearing a short-sleeved army T-shirt, Zelinskyy began his remarks by invoking the destruction the U.S. suffered in 1941 when Japan bombed the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon by militants who commandeered passenger airplanes to crash into the symbols of Western democracy and economy.

“Remember Pearl Harbor? Remember September 11?” Zelenzkyy asked. “Our countries experience the same every day right now,” he informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian forces 10 people killed Chernihiv
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp