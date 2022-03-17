STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
G-7 decries Russia's indiscriminate attacks

They accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of conducting an "unprovoked and shameful war" that has forced millions to flee their homes.

Published: 17th March 2022 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading economies are calling on Russia to comply with the International Court of Justice's order to stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw its military forces.

In a joint statement, the G-7's top diplomats condemned what they described as "indiscriminate attacks on civilians" by Russian forces including the siege of Mariupol and other cities.

They accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of conducting an "unprovoked and shameful war" that has forced millions to flee their homes and resulted in the destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, theatres and schools.

The G-7 said that "those responsible for war crimes, including indiscriminate use of weapons against civilians, will be held responsible" and welcomed work to investigate and gather evidence in this regard, including by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

The group also said it stood ready to further increase the pressure of sanctions on Ukraine and provide further aid to those in need, including the small nation of Moldova.

Moldova is offering shelter to the largest group of refugees from Ukraine per capita.

