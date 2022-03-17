STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'More than a thousand' were sheltering in bombed Ukraine theatre

Russia destroyed a theatre harbouring more than a thousand people in the besieged port city of Mariupol, with the toll as yet unknown.

Published: 17th March 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Mariupol Drama Theater in Mariupol, Ukraine on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Photo| AP)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Mariupol Drama Theater in Mariupol, Ukraine on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian officials say Russian forces destroyed a theater in the city of Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering.

There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries in what the Mariupol city council said was an airstrike on the theater Wednesday. The Maxar satellite imagery firm said images from Monday showed the word 'children' had been written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building.

Nowhere has suffered more than the encircled city of Mariupol, where local officials say missile strikes and shelling have killed more than 2,300 people.

The southern seaport of 430,000 has been under attack for almost all of the three-week war in a siege that has left people struggling for food, water, heat and medicine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine RUSSIA Attack theatre Mariupol refuge
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp