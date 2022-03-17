STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK to send missile defence system to Poland: Defense Secretary Ben Wallace

During a visit to the Polish capital, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the United Kingdom is sending the Sky Sabre medium-range anti-air missile system to Poland with about 100 personnel.

Published: 17th March 2022

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (File photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

WARSAW: Britain's defence secretary says his country will deploy a missile defence system to NATO ally Poland in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He said the move is to make sure that we stand alongside Poland in protecting her airspace from any further aggression from Russia.

 The decision comes days after Russian missiles struck a military base in Yavoriv, Ukraine, just a few miles from the border with Poland.

The British promise of military support also comes as nearly 2 million of the more than 3 million refugees to flee Ukraine have arrived in Poland.

"As a NATO ally and a very old ally, it is very right that Britain stands by Poland as Poland carries much of the burden of the consequence of this war and stands tall and brave to stand up to the threats from Russia," Wallace said.

