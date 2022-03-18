STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

As war rages on, Ukraine, Russia agree on nine humanitarian corridors

Moreover, Ukraine plans to deliver humanitarian aid to Balakleya and Izyum in the Kharkiv Oblast, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Published: 18th March 2022 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

People fleeing a conflict zone throng a train station in Dnipro in eastern Ukraine braving a harsh weather on Sunday to catch evacuation trains. (File photo| AFP)

People fleeing a conflict zone throng a train station in Dnipro in eastern Ukraine braving a harsh weather on Sunday to catch evacuation trains. (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

KYIV: Ukraine and Russia have agreed on nine humanitarian corridors for Friday (Local Time) that may start from Ukraine's Mariupol, Sumy, Trostyanets, Lebedyn, Konotop, the settlements of Krasnopillya, and Velyka Pysarivka.

Moreover, Ukraine plans to deliver humanitarian aid to Balakleya and Izyum in the Kharkiv Oblast, reported The Kyiv Independent.

As the Russia-Ukraine war inches towards completing one month, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke to the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and discussed the preparations of the 5th EU sanction package on Russia.

They also spoke on providing aid to the Ukrainians who fled the war-torn country and sought refugee in European nations.

Taking to Twitter, Kuleba said, "Spoke to @JosepBorrellF. We discussed the preparation of the 5th EU sanctions package on Russia. Pressure will keep mounting as long as it is needed to stop Russian barbarism. We also discussed protection and help for Ukrainians who fled from Russian bombs to the EU."

In a recent update, two people were killed, six wounded by a Russian airstrike in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine. The March 18 missile strike hit a residential building and an administrative building, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported The Kyiv Independent.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, at least six Ukrainian drones, including one Bayraktar, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle was downed by Russian Forces overnight, reported Sputnik on Friday.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.

Russia has been facing immense pressure from the international community to stop its military operations in Ukraine which has created an immense humanitarian crisis with thousands of refugees from Ukraine fleeing to the neighbouring countries to the West. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine RUSSIA Hhumanitarian Corridors invasion conflict War Airstrike bombs EU sanctions
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp