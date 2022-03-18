STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Germany mulls imposing Russian oil embargo

In a security policy speech Friday, she said it was important to take a stance and not remain silent due to economic or energy dependency.

Published: 18th March 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image of an oil drilling rig for representational purpose only( File Photo | AP)

Image of an oil drilling rig for representational purpose only( File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has indicated that her country should consider imposing an oil embargo on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

In a security policy speech Friday, she said it was important to take a stance and not remain silent due to economic or energy dependency.

"Even if it's difficult, including on questions now with regard to oil or other embargoes," said Baerbock. Germany receives about a third of its oil from Russia and half of its coal and natural gas.

Baerbock also warned against China's growing influence over energy infrastructure in Africa and Asia, saying Germany will soon propose a new strategy on dealing with Beijing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annalena Baerbock German Foreign Minister Russia Oil Embargo Coal Natural Gas Beijing
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp