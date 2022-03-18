Russia threatens to attack potential supply of S-300 air defence system to Ukraine

By ANI

KYIV: Russia has threatened to attack supply chains of S-300 air defence systems to Ukraine after Slovakia announced that it is willing to support Kyiv by providing the said defence system, reported local media on Friday (Local Time).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow "will not allow" the transfer of the S-300 air defence system, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Earlier on Thursday, Slovakia's defence ministry said that the country is willing to send S-300 long-range air defence systems to Ukraine provided that Western allies give them a "proper replacement" to avoid creating a security gap, reported The Washington Post.

In a key development, US-based satellite, Terran Orbital is providing Ukraine with crucial strategic assistance. According to Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, the satellite producer is sharing critical data and images of the Russian troops' movement with the conflict-ridden country.

"This critical information helps us defend our country from kremlin's aggression & terrorism," wrote Ukraine's MoD in a tweet.

As the war rages on, the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen reiterated the EU's commitment towards Ukraine amid Russia's aggression. In a virtual call, von der Leyen assured Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the EU's 'unabated support'.

The EU President praised the cohesion policy of the union that is helping the Ukrainian refugees to sought shelter in the EU countries at this time of dire need.

"Cohesion policy has long been the silent strength of our Union. Helping us grow closer together. And today, cohesion policy can help EU countries welcome Ukrainian refugees, quickly and humanely," wrote von der Leyen in a tweet.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.

Russia has been facing immense pressure from the international community to stop its military operations in Ukraine which has created an immense humanitarian crisis with thousands of refugees from Ukraine fleeing to the neighbouring countries to the West.