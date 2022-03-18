STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Several European politicians nominate Ukraine's Zelenskyy for Nobel Peace Prize

This year's Nobel Prize announcements will take place from October 3-10. As many as 251 individuals and 92 organizations applied for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Published: 18th March 2022 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: Several current and former European politicians addressed the Norwegian Nobel Committee with a request to nominate Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, and for this reason, extend the nomination procedure until March 31.

"We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider: Extending and thereby re-opening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022, to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine," the statement, dated March 11, said.

The politicians also called on the committee "to re-open and reconsider the 2022 nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize," according to the statement.

