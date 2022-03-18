STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudan group says 187 wounded in latest anti-coup protests

Published: 18th March 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

A man shouts during a protest in Khartoum, Jan. 17, 2022. Thousands of people took to the streets to protest the Oct. 25, 2021 coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CAIRO: Nearly 200 people have been wounded in the latest protests to erupt in the Sudanese capital over deteriorating economic conditions following a military take-over, a doctor's union said Friday.

Sudan's Doctors Committee issued a statement saying that 187 people were wounded in clashes with police in Khartoum on Thursday, 70 of whom were likely struck by rubber bullets.

Three of the wounded were shot in either the head or chest and are currently in intensive care, it added. 

Riot police used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters who had sought to reach the Republican Palace, the seat of the military government. Videos posted on social media showed police firing tear gas.

Thursday's marches were the latest in near-daily street protests since the military took over on Oct 25, removing a civilian-led transitional government.

Since then, at least 87 people have been killed and thousands wounded in a bloody crackdown on protesters, according to the doctor's union.

