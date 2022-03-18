STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UN chief welcomes Taliban's plan to reopen schools for girls, boys

Since taking power, the Taliban have rolled back women's rights in virtually every area, including crushing women's freedom of movement.

Published: 18th March 2022 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the plan announced by the Taliban to reopen schools for girls and boys next week.

This comes after reports emerged that the Taliban will allow girls to return to class when high schools open on March 22, ending the uncertainty over whether the Islamic group would allow full access to education for girls.

"I welcome the plan announced by the Taliban to reopen schools for girls & boys on 22 March, which must now be approved and implemented. All doors must be open for girls & boys to have an education and reach their full potential," UN chief tweeted.

Heather Barr, former senior Afghanistan researcher, at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said opening girls' secondary schools is hugely important.

"Please, let it happen. But if it does, let's not breathe a huge sigh of relief and congratulate the Taliban for slightly retreating on just one of their many violations of the rights of women and girls," the HRW tweeted.

Since taking power, the Taliban have rolled back women's rights in virtually every area, including crushing women's freedom of movement.

The vast majority of girls' secondary schools are closed. Universities recently reopened, with new gender segregation rules. But many women are unable to return, in part because the career they studied for is off limits now as the Taliban banned women from most jobs.

According to HRW, women and girls are blocked from accessing health care as some healthcare facilities require them to bring a mahram. Reports suggest that women and girls facing violence have no escape route if they can flee only with an abuser escorting them.

Allowing girls into schools and other educational institutes has been one of the main demands of the international community. The majority of countries have refused to formally recognise the Taliban amid worries over their treatment of girls and women. and other human rights issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Taliban reopen School s Boys Girls Eduction Human Rights Watch
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp