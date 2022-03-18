STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

World stocks mixed, oil prices climb after Fed rate hike 

Hong Kong’s benchmark jumped 5.8% and Tokyo gained 3%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney advanced more than 1%. Oil prices gained more than $1 per barrel but stayed below $100.

Published: 18th March 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

oil prices

Image used for representation. (Photo | Reuters)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Asian stock prices surged for a second day Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2008 and China promised support for its real estate and internet industries.

Hong Kong’s benchmark jumped 5.8% and Tokyo gained 3%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney advanced more than 1%. Oil prices gained more than $1 per barrel but stayed below $100.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.2% on Wednesday after the Fed raised its short term lending rate by 0.25 percentage points. The move was widely expected but investors were reassured it was smaller than the 0.5 percentage point hike advocated by some officials.

“First-rate hikes in a tightening cycle don’t normally signal the end of a bull market,” Shane Oliver of AMP said in a report. “But they are consistent with a more constrained and rougher ride. High inflation and the war in Ukraine also add to the risks.”

Asian markets also were buoyed by Wednesday’s promise by the Chinese government that it would “invigorate the economy” by supporting the struggling real estate industry, internet companies and entrepreneurs who want to raise capital abroad.

ALSO READ | India's oil demand likely to jump 8 per cent in 2022 

Chinese leaders appeared to be trying to rebuild private sector confidence after a drumbeat of anti-monopoly, data security and anti-debt crackdowns caused stock prices to plunge. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose to 21,246.76, adding to the previous day’s explosive 9.1% gain.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo surged to 26,508.77 and the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 2.6% to 3,252.96. The Kospi in Seoul was 1.8% higher at 2,706.65 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 1.1% to 7,252.20. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also gained.

The Fed, in a move officials discussed well in advance, is trying to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high by gradually withdrawing ultra-low interest rates and another stimulus that boosted share prices. Other central banks also are preparing to withdraw stimulus they poured into the global economy after the coronavirus pandemic struck.

That is fueling anxiety among investors about economic growth, which also faces threats from Russia’s war on Ukraine, coronavirus outbreaks in China, soaring oil prices and uncertain global consumer demand. Forecasters expect as many as seven U.S. interest rate hikes this year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that before the Russian invasion of Ukraine he expected inflation to stabilize in the first quarter of this year. He said he now believes inflation will come down in the second half.

ALSO READ | Indian Oil Corporation buys Russian crude at deep discount

The S&P 500 rose to 4,357.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.4% to 34,063.10. The Nasdaq composite gained 3.8% to 13,436.55 for its biggest daily gain in 16 months.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude added $1.72 to $96.76 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.40 to $95.04 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, gained $1.78 to $99.80 per barrel in London. It declined $1.89 the previous session to $98.02.

Oil prices jumped in late February over concern President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine might disrupt supplies from Russia, the second-biggest exporter. The dollar edged down to 118.66 yen from Wednesday’s 118.69 yen. The euro fell to $1.1033 from $1.0940.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World stocks Oi prices Fed Rate Hike China
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp