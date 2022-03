Ahead of no-confidence vote, Pakistan army stays neutral; Imran faces dissent within his party

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in Pakistan Parliament Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated that the powerful military establishment is not taking sides in the current political crisis in the country and the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on SAMAA TV's show 'Nadeem Malik Live' on Friday night, Sharif openly spoke about several thorny issues including his ties with the Army, the appointment of a new army chief, electoral reforms and the role of the army in the prevailing political situation.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and younger brother of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, also insisted that though opposition parties wanted him to be the interim prime minister, the final decision would be made by PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif.

Around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Khan was responsible for the current economic crisis and spiralling inflation in the country.

The National Assembly session for the move is expected to be convened on March 21 and the voting is likely to be held on March 28.

During the SAMAA TV interview, Sharif was asked about the role of the establishment in the current scenario - to which he said that opposition members had not received phone calls from anyone so far.

"No one has told me that they have received a call (from the establishment)."

He said Imran Khan used to say that when the umpire becomes neutral everything becomes fair, but now he has used words that "I cannot bring to my tongue."

He was referring to a recent statement from the prime minister saying humans take sides and "only animals are neutral".

The younger Sharif said that he has always enjoyed good relations with every Army chief of the country as he served as a bridge between Rawalpindi (Army headquarter) and Islamabad (seat of the political government).

In response to a question about the appointment of the next army chief when the term of the incumbent expires in November, or giving an extension to the current chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Shehbaz said: "It is a premature question" and will be considered when the time comes in the national interest.

Despite being asked several times, he refused to answer the question if an "extension would be on the table."

He said after winning the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan the opposition would quickly review and improve the electoral reforms including the voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.

He accused Imran Khan of bulldozing the electoral reforms legislation through the Parliament and the opposition would make appropriate changes.

He said overseas Pakistan must get the voting right but in a way that a single party does not get all the benefits and everyone has a level-playing field.

Shehbaz confirmed that they plan to reserve a seat each in the National Assembly and the Senate for overseas Pakistanis.

Shehbaz Sharif said he does not know about any 'minus Imran Khan formula', but if Imran Khan is not removed from politics using political and constitutional methods, Pakistan's future is in danger as under him Pakistan has experienced "the worst governance and delivery" of benefits.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), the two allied parties of Khan's PTI have presented a "minus- Imran Khan" formula to save the incumbent government ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion.

The PML-N president said the country's political parties need to build consensus on the economic recovery of Pakistan.

He said that political leadership needs to end polarisation.

Asked if he would instruct the National Accountability Bureau, the anti-corruption watchdog, to investigate corruption charges against the current ruling leadership after it is removed from power, Shehbaz Sharif said that the law would take its due course.

Amid the ongoing political unrest in the country, Founding member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government Najeeb Haroon said the only way to end the turmoil is the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, local media reported.

"The PM (Imran Khan) should resign and bring forward any other member from the party to become prime minister," Haroon said in the Geo News programme.

"That's the only way to move forward and bring this crisis to an end," he stated.

"The country can no longer sustain instability and PM Imran Khan must shed his stubbornness and somebody else from within the party be brought forward as the prime ministerial candidate," he suggested, according to Geo News.

As the date of the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inches closer, several disgruntled Members of National Assembly (MNAs) of the ruling PTI party said that they have parted ways with the ruling party and would not contest the next elections on a PTI ticket.

Not only this, one of them has claimed that three federal ministers have already quit the PTI.

Pakistan People's Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to provoke the 'third force' by creating a crisis in the country by the use of force.

He was speaking in the Pakistani channel interview, Geo News reported.

Bilawal stated that the Pakistani PM has firstly attacked the Opposition by calling the police in the Parliament Lodges and then the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers attacked the Sindh House, an attempt to terrorise the opposition leaders. He also said "...but we won't be cowed down" by these attacks.

The PTI lawmakers and workers on Friday stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad after breaking the main entrance. PTI's workers were angry against the dissident members who were staying inside the building.

The PPP chairperson stated that the Pakistani PM violated Article 6 of the Constitution by using force.

Bilawal said that the PPP's main priority is electoral reforms and the new government's mandate would be confined to the reforms which would require a few months.

Rejecting the horse-trading allegation, Bilawal asked, "Would the PPP spend money for a Prime Minister from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)?"

"We struggle to bring about an end to the selection system. We gathered the Opposition to democratically oust an undemocratic person. We do not want a repeat of what happened in 2018," he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Earlier, on Friday, an ally of Imran Khan-led Pakistan PTI government, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also rejected the horse-trading allegations ahead of the no-confidence motion, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has amended its plan to hold a long march on March 27 which was earlier postponed to 25. The march is rescheduled to counter the Imran Khan government, local media reported.

And on the same date, PTI is scheduled to have their public rally at Islamabad's D-Chowk to show solidarity with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan against the no-trust motion that was tabled by the opposition parties.

The opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

