'Unwarranted and gratuitous remarks': Pakistan rejects Amit Shah's comments on Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara's location

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Office on Friday rejected as "unwarranted and gratuitous" the remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning the Partition and the location of the revered Kartarpur Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

Foreign Office said in a statement that Pakistan also reiterated its serious concern over the BJP leadership's increasing tendency of dragging Pakistan into its domestic affairs.

"Pakistan categorically rejects the unwarranted and gratuitous remarks made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, during a recent event, questioning the Partition and location of Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan," the statement said.

"It is deeply regrettable that distortion of historical facts has become the hallmark of the BJP government along with its ideological fountainhead RSS," it said.

The FO reminded that it was Pakistan which had brought to fruition the idea of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Corridor and completed the project in record time as a gift to the Sikh community in India and worldwide.

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev lived and died at the start of the 16th century, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

The 4 km-long corridor provides visa free access to Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

In November 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor as part of the commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at a colourful ceremony, paving the way for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their religion's holiest sites in Pakistan without needing a visa.