STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US President Biden nominates Indian-American diplomat Puneet Talwar as his envoy to Morocco 

Talwar's public service also includes key roles in the US House of Representatives and the State Department's Policy Planning Staff.

Published: 19th March 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Indian-American diplomat Puneet Talwar(Photo | Twitter)

Indian-American diplomat Puneet Talwar(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Indian-American diplomat Puneet Talwar as the country's ambassador to Morocco.

Talwar, who is currently a Senior Advisor at the State Department, has held senior national security and foreign policy positions in the State Department, the White House and the Senate, the White House said as it announced several other senior administration positions.

He previously served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director at the National Security Council, and as a Senior Professional Staff Member at the Committee on Foreign Relations in the United States Senate.

Talwar's public service also includes key roles in the US House of Representatives and the State Department's Policy Planning Staff.

Outside of government, he has been a Senior Fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, a Visiting Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Biden Center, a Counselor to the conflict resolution NGO InterMediate, and a non-resident Scholar at Georgetown University's Center for Security Studies.

Talwar earned his BS Degree in Engineering from Cornell University and his MA in International Affairs from Columbia University. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a native of Washington, DC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biden Puneet Talwar Envoy Morocco Diplomat
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp