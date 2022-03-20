Taliban to open high schools for girls next week, claim of conforming with international recognition

By ANI

KABUL: The Taliban will allow girls to return to class when high schools open on March 22, ending the uncertainty over whether the Islamic group would allow full access to education for girls. Since the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August last year, it had barred girls from going to schools across Afghanistan.

Heather Barr, former senior Afghanistan researcher, at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said opening girls' secondary schools is hugely important. "Please, let it happen. But if it does, let's not breathe a huge sigh of relief and congratulate the Taliban for slightly retreating on just one of their many violations of the rights of women and girls," the HRW tweeted.

Since taking power, the Taliban have rolled back women's rights in virtually every area, including crushing women's freedom of movement.

The vast majority of girls' secondary schools are closed. Universities recently reopened, with new gender segregation rules. But many women are unable to return, in part because the career they studied for is off limits now as the Taliban banned women from most jobs.

According to HRW, women and girls are blocked from accessing health care as some healthcare facilities require them to bring a mahram. Reports suggest that women and girls facing violence have no escape route if they can flee only with an abuser escorting them.

Allowing girls into schools and other educational institutes has been one of the main demands of the international community. The majority of countries have refused to formally recognise the Taliban amid worries over their treatment of girls and women. and other human rights issues.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the plan announced by the Taliban to reopen schools for girls and boys next week. "I welcome the plan announced by the Taliban to reopen schools for girls & boys on 22 March, which must now be approved and implemented. All doors must be open for girls & boys to have an education and reach their full potential," UN chief tweeted.

The Taliban on Friday claimed that the Islamic Emirate has fulfilled commitments for international recognition.

Taliban's acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the Islamic Emirate is inclusive and has fulfilled all the requirements and it should be recognized by the international community, reported Tolo News.

Talking to Turkey's TRT World news channel, Muttaqi said, "In order to recognize a government, there is a need for border, people, and security. Since we have all of these, we have fulfilled the requirements to be recognized."

Some analysts meanwhile said in addition to international recognition, the Taliban should also take steps inside the country, reported Tolo News. "Legitimacy has to be gained inside the country through a free election in which each citizen casts one vote to elect their government and the people see themselves in that government," Wali Frozan, an international relations analyst said.

"The renewal of the UNAMA mandate by the UN Security Council itself shows that the world wants to stay engaged with Afghanistan. But I hope the Islamic Emirate holds a national gathering (Jirga) in which participants from all walks of life attend," Shahzada Massoud, a political analyst said.

It has been nearly six months after the Taliban recaptured power in Afghanistan but they have not been recognized by any country yet.

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition, and have time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.

Speaking about Afghanistan's humanitarian situation, Muttaqi said humanitarian aid is not enough for Afghanistan and he called for development aid from the international community, reported Tolo News. He said there are around 40 million people in Afghanistan and they cannot rely on humanitarian aid forever.

"If we want Afghanistan to be self-sufficient, on top of humanitarian aid we need development aid that creates employment and jobs," he added.