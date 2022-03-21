STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Patriotic tattoos, billboards become popular in Ukraine amid war

Olena Barlevych, 18, recently got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms with a military aircraft, symbolizing the fight to defend her country.

Published: 21st March 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian Natalia Tanchynets works on a patriotic-themed tattoo at her workshop in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LVIV: Patriotic messages in the form of tattoos and billboards have become popular in war-torn Ukraine.

The Ukrainian flag and other symbols are favoured additions for customers at a tattoo parlor in Lviv.

Olena Barlevych, 18, recently got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms with a military aircraft, symbolizing the fight to defend her country.

"This tattoo means a lot to us," Barlevych said.

"It is a very important phase for our country, which must go down in history, which must be passed on to future generations."

Artist Natalia Tanchynets has seen clients come in from several parts of Ukraine for similar tattoos.

She said 70% of the proceeds from her patriotic tattoos are donated to the Ukrainian army.

At her shop, where a red stop sign on a wall had the handwritten word "war" added to it, Tanchynets said she's had a gamut of emotions about the rush of patriotism.

While the war has been good for her business, "I'm so sad about this situation in my country."

Tanchynets said one of her clients was killed on the front lines last week.

Lviv print shop manager Yuri Kobryn said he initially thought his business that creates advertising billboards would be useless in the war.

He since has found creative ways to support Ukrainian troops.

Instead of advertisements, Kobryn's company now prints motivational messages to his country, especially the Ukrainian army. Some are religious messages asking for the protection of the troops.

"The guys from the army were pleasantly surprised and asked me if I could make smaller versions that they could give them to others," Kobryn said.

"So that we can help them in our victory."

Russia invaded its smaller neighbor to the southwest in February.

Thousands on both sides have reportedly died, and there is no immediate sign of a halt in hostilities despite numerous rounds of diplomatic talks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine War
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp