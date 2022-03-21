STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine war: Ammonia leak in east Ukraine city contained

Published: 21st March 2022 12:59 PM

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows fires and damage in a residential area during the Russian invasion, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LVIV: Emergency officials have contained an ammonia leak at a chemical plant that contaminated wide area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, officials said Monday.

Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy didn't say what caused the leak, which spread about 2.5 km (1.5 miles) in all directions from the Sumykhimprom plant.

The plant is on the eastern outskirts of the city, which has a population of about 263,000 and has been regularly shelled by Russian troops in recent weeks.

