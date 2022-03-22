STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five dead, over 12 injured as east Ukrainian town razed to ground after Russian strikes 

Avdiivka in the east of Ukraine is adjacent to the de-facto capital of pro-Moscow separatists, who wrested control of two self-proclaimed republics in 2014.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a bombing the previous day in Kyiv

A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a bombing the previous day in Kyiv. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Five people have been killed and more than a dozen wounded in Russian strikes on a war-scared town in eastern Ukraine, an official in Kyiv said Tuesday, nearly one month into Moscow's invasion.

"In the Donetsk region, Avdiivka was fired on by artillery and aircraft, the city was razed to the ground. Five civilians were killed and 19 were injured," Ukraine's ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova, said in a statement.

She said that the attack occurred late Monday. Avdiivka in the east of Ukraine is adjacent to the de-facto capital of pro-Moscow separatists, who wrested control of two self-proclaimed republics in 2014. Ukraine has accused Russian troops of indiscriminately targeting medical facilities, residential areas, and bomb shelters since Moscow sent troops over the borders of its pro-Western neighbour on February 24.

Russia denies purposefully targeting civilians and has instead accused Ukrainian forces of using civilians as human shields. Denisova said in a separate post on the Telegram that a Russian tank in the Kharkiv region had targeted a civilian-marked car and that three adults and a child were killed.

