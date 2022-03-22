India's new envoy to China Pradeep K Rawat meets Shanghai Cooperation Organisation chief
Both the officials discussed in detail 'India's initiatives in the SCO including #Startups & #Innovation, #Traditional Medicine as well India's upcoming SCO Presidency 2022-23'.
BEIJING: India's new Ambassador to China Pradeep K Rawat on Tuesday met the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Zhang Ming here and discussed various initiatives proposed by India and the country's upcoming presidency of the eight-member grouping. "Ambassador Pradeep K. Rawat met SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming today," the Indian Embassy here tweeted.
