India's new envoy to China Pradeep K Rawat meets Shanghai Cooperation Organisation chief

Both the officials discussed in detail 'India's initiatives in the SCO including #Startups & #Innovation, #Traditional Medicine as well India's upcoming SCO Presidency 2022-23'.

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

India's new Ambassador to China Pradeep K Rawat (L) and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation secretary-general Zhang Ming

India's new Ambassador to China Pradeep K Rawat (L) and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation secretary-general Zhang Ming. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

BEIJING: India's new Ambassador to China Pradeep K Rawat on Tuesday met the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Zhang Ming here and discussed various initiatives proposed by India and the country's upcoming presidency of the eight-member grouping. "Ambassador Pradeep K. Rawat met SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming today," the Indian Embassy here tweeted.

