OIC foreign ministers meeting: Pakistan minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi rakes up Kashmir issue

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said that promoting solidarity and cooperation within the Muslim Ummah is one of the central pillars of his foreign policy.

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 04:04 PM

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Photo| AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Hurling several accusations against India at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday tried to draw a parallel between Muslims in Palestine and those in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the OIC Opening Ceremony in Islamabad here on Tuesday, Qureshi said, "The Muslim world is faced with conflicts in the Middle East, prolonged foreign occupation and denial of the right to self-determination, most notable to the people of Palestine and Kashmir."

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said that promoting solidarity and cooperation within the Muslim Ummah is one of the central pillars of Pakistan's foreign policy. "As Chair of the OIC-CFM during 2022-23, Pakistan's overarching goal shall be to solidify this bridging role further," he said.

He highlighted global issues such as the ongoing Russo-Ukraine war, global arms race, rising commodity prices, declining world trade and growth, COVID-19, global warming, inequality and others, along with the conflicts in Middle East. "The Muslim world is faced with conflicts in the Middle East, prolonged foreign occupation, and the denial of the right to self-determination, most notably to the people of Palestine and Kashmir," he said.

Foreign Minister noted that these conflicts and disputes left unaddressed, undermine the unity and solidarity among nations. "(...) expose our countries to foreign interference and intervention, fuel terrorism and extremism, and deflect attention from our development goals and the welfare of our people," he said during the meeting.

Qureshi also drew the attention of OIC Foreign Ministers towards three specific challenges, "to help forge a collective response" under the theme of "Partnering for Unity, Justice, and Development." The 48th Council of the Foreign Ministers (CFMs) of the OIC began earlier today in Islamabad.The summit is taking place under the theme: "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development."

Pakistani media said that over 100 resolutions will be considered during the two-day session. Although the meeting is being convened to promote OIC efforts in Afghanistan, Pakistan is likely to rake up the issue of Kashmir even as it fails to speak about Shia Muslims in their own country.

