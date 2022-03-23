STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan election commission imposes Rs 50,000 fine on PM Imran Khan for violating election code

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had on March 15 barred him from visiting Swat to address a public rally, but the premier ignored the directives and addressed a rally a day later.

Published: 23rd March 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top election body has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Prime Minister Imran Khan for violating election code of conduct by addressing a rally in Swat ahead of the local government election in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had on March 15 barred him from visiting Swat to address a public rally, but the premier ignored the directives and addressed a rally a day later, the Express Tribune reported.

According to the new ECP code of conduct, no public office holder can visit the districts where elections are being held.

The second phase of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa local government elections is scheduled for March 31. The ECP had twice issued notices to Khan for violating the code of conduct.

The last notice was sent on March 21 for addressing a political rally in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand area.

The Prime Minister and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the notices.

According to the petition, "The notices have been issued despite new legislation regarding the election campaign."

However, the IHC had refused to restrain the ECP from proceeding against the Prime Minister, saying the commission had a mandate to devise a code of conduct for transparent elections.

The ECP has banned PM Khan from attending meetings during the second phase of Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa local government elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Violation of election code
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp