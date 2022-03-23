Powerful bombs rock Ukraine's besieged Mariupol

UKRAINE: "Super powerful" bombs rock the besieged port city of Mariupol as Ukrainian authorities make a new bid to take civilians from the city which has been under heavy shelling since Russia's invasion began almost a month ago.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pranav Prashant Desai wins India's first gold at Dubai 2022 Para Athletics GP
SC starts final hearing in Mullaperiyar dam case; Kerala says dam safety is main concern
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Moderna says its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6
Birbhum killings: HC asks Delhi CFSL to collect samples from site of incident, orders govt to file report