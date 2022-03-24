STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 G7 restricting Russian bank's use of gold

White House officials said Thursday the move will further blunt Russia’s ability to use its international reserves to prop up Russia’s economy and fund its war against Ukraine.

Published: 24th March 2022 07:21 PM

NATO heads of state pose for a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: Group of Seven leaders have announced they are restricting the Russian Central Bank’s use of gold in transactions, while the U.S. announced a new round of sanctions targeting more than 400 elites and members of the Russian State Duma.

Previously, sanctions against Russian elites, the country’s Central Bank and President Vladimir Putin did not impact Russia’s gold stockpile, which Putin has been accumulating for several years. Russia holds roughly $130 billion in gold reserves, and the Bank of Russia announced on Feb. 28 that it would resume the purchase of gold on the domestic precious metals market.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced more sanctions targeting 48 state-owned defence companies, 328 members of the Duma, Russia’s lower parliament, and dozens of Russian elites. The Duma as an entity was also named in the new sanctions.

The G-7 and the European Union also announced a new effort to share information and coordinate responses to prevent Russia from evading the impact of sanctions that western nations have levied since the Feb. 24 invasion.

