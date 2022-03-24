STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies at 84

She was a native of Prague. "She was surrounded by family and friends," her family announced on Twitter.

Published: 24th March 2022 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Madeleine Albright. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday.

She was 84. President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America's top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of US government.

She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia.

She was a native of Prague. "She was surrounded by family and friends," her family announced on Twitter.

"We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend." It said the cause was cancer.

Albright remained outspoken through the years. After leaving office, she criticized President George W Bush for using "the shock of force" rather than alliances to foster diplomacy and said Bush had driven away moderate Arab leaders and created potential for a dangerous rift with European allies.

