OIC supports Pak's call for joint probe in accidental firing of projectile from India

The Foreign Office said in a statement that a resolution was adopted at the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Published: 24th March 2022 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 03:32 PM

Imran Khan, center, attend at the start of a two-day gathering of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have supported Pakistan's call for a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the accidental firing of a projectile into the country from India earlier this month.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that a resolution was adopted at the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The resolution urged India to "work constructively with Pakistan for enhancing regional security and stability through the settlement of outstanding disputes and positively responding to Pakistan's proposal for a Strategic Restraint Regime, including measures for arms control, restraint and confidence building.

" The OIC foreign ministers expressed serious concern over the incident which "constituted multiple violations of international law", besides "posing a grave threat to regional and international peace, security and stability.

" Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has described the recent accidental missile release as "regrettable" and asserted that India's missile system is very reliable and the safety procedures are of the highest order.

He has said a review of standard operations and maintenance was being conducted and any shortcoming if found, will be immediately rectified.

The resolution further calls on the UN Secretary-General and relevant international bodies, including UN Security Council and International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO), to pursue the matter with India, in line with their mandated duties, to accurately establish the facts to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The OIC is a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan.

