Poland abolishing practically all COVID-19 restrictions

Published: 24th March 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

WARSAW: Poland is abolishing practically all of its COVID-19 restrictions next week, a government official said Thursday.

People will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Monday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

The only exception will be in medical facilities, where staff and patients will still need to wear them.

He said other measures being abolished include quarantine for some travellers arriving in Poland and home isolation for those living in households with those who test positive.

People who test positive will still be required to isolate themselves at home.

The decision comes as the number of new infections has been falling.

"The most important element, however, is the situation in hospitals," he said, explaining that the recent omicron-fueled wave led to fewer hospitalizations than earlier waves.

