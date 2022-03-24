Trial in lynching of Sri Lankan man will be completed by next month: Pak govt prosecutors

By PTI

LAHORE: The anti-terrorism court in Pakistan will complete by next month its trial of the alleged lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Punjab province in December last year, officials said on Thursday, as the government prosecution finished recording the statements of all 40 witnesses in the case.

A mob of hundreds of men including supporters of a hardline Islamist party -- Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) -allegedly had attacked a garment factory and lynched its general manager Priyantha Kumara, 47, and burned the body over allegations of blasphemy that he had removed a poster inscribed with Quranic verses on December 3, 2021, in Sialkot district, some 100 km from provincial capital Lahore.

"The Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore on Thursday recorded the statements of remaining prosecution witnesses and their cross-examination also began. Some seven witnesses were cross-examined today," a court official told PTI.

He said the court also held separate trial proceedings of nine juvenile suspects.

"The prosecution submitted challan of the juvenile suspects to the court which directed it to present witnesses on its next hearing on Friday," the official said.

The ATC Lahore had over a week ago indicted a total of 80 suspects for their alleged role in the ghastly incident that sparked countrywide outrage. The prosecution had sought death penalty for 80 (adult) suspects.

On the other hand, Punjab Prosecution Department Secretary Nadeem Sarwer said the trial will be concluded by next month. He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted an analysis report of the voices of the accused.

"The trial of the case is in progress on daily basis in order to bring it to its logical end and justice to be dispensed to the heirs of the Priyantha Kumara," he said.

Deputy Prosecutor General Assmatullah Khan said one of the accused hit Kumara with scissors two times, the other attacked with a brick while the third accused hit him with a wooden club which led to the death of Priyantha Kumara.

He said the prosecution had sought death penalty for the remaining 80 suspects.

"So far over 30 suspects have recorded their statements before the ATC since the trial began this week," he said.

ATC judge Natasha Nasim is holding the trial proceedings inside the Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, on a day-to-day basis as it is in-camera.

The prosecution has submitted a list of 40 witnesses, videos of the suspects, DNA and forensic evidence.

The suspects had denied the charges of their involvement in the crime.

Kumara was working as a general manager in the Rajko industries (dealing in garments, sportswear) in Sialkot district for the last seven years.

The incident sparked outrage across Pakistan with all sections of society condemning it and calling for the culprits to be given exemplary punishment.