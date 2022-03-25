STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Details of Wang's 'working visit' to India will be released in due course: Chinese Foreign Ministry 

Wang, who holds the rank of State Councillor - a high ranking position in the executive organ of the Chinese government, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening from Kabul on an unannounced visit.

Published: 25th March 2022

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during their meeting, at Hyderabad House.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: Acknowledging the current visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India for the first time, the Foreign Ministry here said on Friday that the details of his "working visit" will be released in due course.

"As to the question to the working visit by State Councillor Wang Yi, we will release (the details) in due course, please stay tuned," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a media briefing here, when asked about the Foreign Minister's visit to New Delhi.

Wang, who holds the rank of State Councillor - a high ranking position in the executive organ of the Chinese government, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening from Kabul on an unannounced visit.

This is the first time in recent days, China has officially acknowledged his visit to New Delhi during his recent trips to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

There was no official announcement or word on the visit.

Wang is also the Special Representative of China for India-China border talks along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

This is the first visit by a high ranking Chinese official since the Ladakh standoff started in May 2020 leading to the breakdown of the relations between the two countries.

In the first major diplomatic engagement between India and China in nearly two years, Wang and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held extensive talks covering the eastern Ladakh row and the geopolitical turmoil triggered by the crisis in Ukraine, official sources in New Delhi said.

Ahead of talks with Jaishankar, Wang met National Security Adviser Doval and held extensive talks on the border row, the sources said.

India and China have been holding high-level military talks to resolve the face-off in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Both sides withdrew troops already from some of the friction points following the talks.

On March 11, India and China held the 15th round of high-level military dialogue to resolve the pending issues in the eastern Ladakh region.

However, there was no forward movement in the talks which were aimed at resolving the remaining issues.

