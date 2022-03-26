UK to send vital food supplies for besieged Ukrainian cities

By PTI

LONDON: The UK will provide GBP 2 million in vital food supplies for areas of Ukraine encircled by Russian forces, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Saturday.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the decision follows a direct request from the government of Ukraine, with the supplies covering a rapid donation of dried food, tinned goods and water.

Warehouses in Poland and Slovakia are being readied to supply these goods to the government of Ukraine from early next week.

"This vital donation of food and supplies will help support the Ukrainian people in the face of Russia's barbaric invasion," said Truss.

"Our teams are working day and night with our Polish and Slovakian friends and the government of Ukraine to ensure those at most at risk get the essential supplies they so badly need," she said.

Around 25 truckloads will be transported by road and rail to the local Ukrainian communities in greatest need. It is estimated over 12 million people are currently in need of humanitarian assistance across Ukraine, with the actual figure likely to be much higher.

Therefore, the FCDO said the rapid donation is essential, with the window to reach towns and cities already encircled, as well as those at high risk, closing.

“The need on the ground in Ukraine is clear, with so many people in encircled areas trapped in basements without access to food or water.

Nearly 6 million children remain in Ukraine, many sheltering inside buildings which are coming under attack,” said Alice Hooper, FCDO humanitarian adviser.

"We are working with partners at the borders to ensure these vital UK supplies reach the places they are needed most as quickly as possible," she said.

Access to food, water, and cooking facilities for those trapped by Russian advances is becoming increasingly difficult, with people taking refuge in basements from shelling.

This latest donation comes as part of GBP 400 million committed by the UK, with GBP 220 million of this on humanitarian aid.

The UK government announced the allocation of the first tranche of this funding, which will be shared amongst humanitarian delivery partners on the ground, including GBP 25 million to the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR to support surrounding countries to receive and care for refugees from the conflict; GBP 20 million to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the OCHA-managed Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF), to provide coordinated lifesaving humanitarian assistance, protection and basic services to those remaining in Ukraine; and GBP 10 million to International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to deliver healthcare and water, sanitation and hygiene provision amongst other support.

The Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has been cut off by Russian forces, its regional governor has said.

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Ministry of Defence said Ukrainian forces were re-occupying towns and defensive positions "up to 35km east of Kyiv".