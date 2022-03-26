STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine war: Turkish President Recep Erdogan talks to Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Ankara, which has close ties with both Russia and Ukraine, has positioned itself as a neutral party.

Published: 26th March 2022 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (File photo| AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy by telephone, discussing the situation in Ukraine and negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Erdogan’s office said late Friday.

Erdogan told his counterpart that he had raised Turkey's support for Ukrainian territorial integrity at a recent NATO summit, where he had relayed the diplomatic efforts made by Turkey in one-one-one meetings with other leaders, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

Ankara, which has close ties with both Russia and Ukraine, has positioned itself as a neutral party, seeking to facilitate negotiations between the warring sides.

