STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Back-to-back rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv, near Poland

Lviv had been largely spared since Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, although missiles struck an aircraft repair facility near the international airport a week ago.

Published: 27th March 2022 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

A cloud of smoke raises after an explosion in Lviv, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

A cloud of smoke raises after an explosion in Lviv, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LEVIV: Several rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while President Joe Biden was visiting the capital of Poland, whose border is just 45 miles away.

The powerful explosions frightened a city that had been a haven for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the Russian assault on other parts of Ukraine.

Thick black smoke rose from the first blast site on the city's northeastern outskirts for hours before a second set of explosions were reported.

The regional governor, Maxym Kozytsky, said on Facebook that preliminary indications were five people were injured in the first attack but did not specify what the two rockets hit.

Hours later, he reported three more explosions outside the city, again with no details. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi called the second round a rocket attack, saying it did significant damage to an unspecified "infrastructure object".

Lviv had been largely spared since Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, although missiles struck an aircraft repair facility near the international airport a week ago.

The back-to-back attacks on Saturday brought a chill to residents and displaced Ukrainians who had seen Lviv as a relatively safe place to rebuild their lives. Home to about 700,000 people before the invasion, the city has absorbed many more.

In a dim, crowded bomb shelter under an apartment block a short walk away from the first blast site, Olana Ukrainets couldn't believe she was having to hide again. She had fled to Lviv from Kharkiv, one of the most bombarded cities of Russia's invasion.

"We were in one side of the street and saw it on the other side," the 34-year-old IT worker said of the blast.

"We saw fire. I said to my friend, What's this?' Then we heard the sound of explosion and glass breaking. We tried to hide between buildings. I don't know what the target was." She had felt relief after fleeing to Lviv, to the point where air raid sirens no longer caused fear.

"I was sure that all these alarms wouldn't have any results. I want to say that sometimes when I heard them at night I just stayed in bed," she said.

"Today I changed my mind, and I should hide every time. None of the Ukrainian cities are safe now." There was no immediate word of total casualties in Saturday's attacks, but survivors were worried.

A few witnesses said they had been shopping nearby, though the area is a partly industrial one. "We saw many ambulances coming," said Inga Kapitula, a 24-year-old IT worker who said she was 100 or 200 metres (yards) away from the first attack and felt the blast wave. "It was really close."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine and Russia war Russia and Ukraine war
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp