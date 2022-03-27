STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address rally at around 4 PM, says PTI senator Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the public rally at around 4 PM on Sunday.

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the public rally at around 4 PM on Sunday, reported local media.

Faisal Javed Khan in his tweet said that the public gathering at Islamabad's Parade Avenue will begin at 3 pm and PM Imran Khan is expected to address the historical gathering around 4 pm, reported ARY News.

With an aim to maintain security, the Islamabad police shared the traffic plan from its Twitter handle with a spokesman saying that general traffic was barred to play in the red zone. Moreover, the traffic would not be allowed to enter Kashmir Chowk to Rawal Dam Chowk and the metro bus service to remain suspended. The Metro Bus service in twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, to remain suspended for an indefinite period.

According to the notification, the Metro Bus service will remain closed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as a precautionary measure amid the scheduled power shows of the political parties, reported the news channel.

Notably, the local administration has issued NOCs to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for holding power shows on different venues in the federal capital on March 27 and 28.

Some media commentators speculated that Imran Khan could announce the administrative decision in his public meeting in the federal capital on March 27.

The no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was submitted by opposition parties on March 8 after the PPP's long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

As the crucial no-confidence motion session inches closer and uncertainty continues to shroud political alliances, at least 50 ministers belonging to the ruling party have gone 'missing' from the political front, Express Tribune said on Friday citing sources.

