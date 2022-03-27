STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash 

Searchers had been looking for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago.

Published: 27th March 2022 09:12 AM

Debris is seen at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: The second 'black box' has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed 132 people last week, Chinese state media said Sunday. Searchers had been looking for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago.

The two recorders should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from the sky and into a forested mountainside in southern China.

Flight MU5735 crashed Monday as it was heading from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

State broadcaster CCTV and the official Xinhua news agency reported the discovery of the flight data recorder, citing officials.

