Thousands turn up for London Mayor's Ukraine solidarity march

By PTI

LONDON: Thousands of Londoners turned up for a march and vigil called by the city's mayor for a message of solidarity with the people of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced over GBP 1.1 million in funding to support migrants, refugees and people seeking asylum in London in his speech at the end of the march at Trafalgar Square on Saturday.

The square had been dressed in the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow for the vigil, which marked addresses by Ukrainian politicians, celebrities and anti-war activists.

"I'm proud that today Londoners are uniting to send a message of support to the people of Ukraine. These innocent people have been through unimaginable pain and suffering over the last month, and by joining together, we are showing that we stand with them," said Khan.

"I'm also pleased to announce that London will be giving more than GBP 1.1 million to support migrants, refugees and people seeking asylum in the capital, including those coming from Ukraine. We have a proud history of providing sanctuary to those fleeing conflict, and this funding will ensure that support is there to help in their time of need," he said.

The crowds chanted "We stand with Ukraine" and carried banners reading "Stop Putin's war" as the mayor of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, appeared virtually on the big screen at Trafalgar Square amid cheers.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, addressed the gathering to declare that the UK's help during the Russia-Ukraine conflict will “never be forgotten”.

The London Mayor also announced GBP 50,000 funding to match donations for the Here for Good Ukraine Advice Project, which will provide specialist immigration advice to Londoners and their families seeking to access the Ukraine Family Scheme and other routes opened for refugees in the UK.

"It has been devastating to see this horrific ongoing attack against the people of Ukraine, and my thoughts are with them at this terrible time," said popular British actress Dame Helen Mirren.

"All of our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine at this horrendous time for their country. It's important that the world unites to show them that they have our support in their time of need, and I'm so glad that London is joining as one to send a message of solidarity loud and clear," added fellow actress Dame Julie Walters.

The march was organised in partnership with the European Movement UK, CIRCA and the Yoko Ono “Imagine Peace” project, with support from Landsec, which owns Piccadilly Lights.

Hanya Dezyk, Board Director of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, added: "We are heartened that Londoners and visitors from across the UK will be joining together in London to send a message of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"It has been incredibly difficult for Ukrainians living in the UK and across the world to see what is happening to our homeland, and the sight of people uniting in the streets in our name gives us hope and strengthens our resolve to fight for Ukraine's freedom."