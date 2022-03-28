STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Boost for Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'Stand Up for Ukraine' plan gets political, celebrity help

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host the pledging summit in hopes of raising funds.

Published: 28th March 2022 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for humanitarian help has been answered by the European Commission, the government of Canada and dozens of celebrities assembled by advocacy nonprofit Global Citizen, including Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas, actor Hugh Jackman, as well as Madonna and Grammy nominee Jon Batiste.

'Stand Up for Ukraine,' which organizers are calling a "social media rally," will take place April 8 to raise awareness for a global pledging summit on April 9.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host the pledging summit in hopes of raising funds from governments, companies, philanthropies and individuals for Ukrainian refugees, as well as for refugees from conflicts in Afghanistan, South Sudan and Yemen.

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, more than 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the war, with 3.5 million already fleeing the country and 6.5 million fleeing their homes, but remaining in Ukraine.

Billions will be needed to provide those refugees food and shelter, as well as to support the countries that are currently hosting the refugees.

"A Ukrainian child has become a refugee almost every single second since the start of the war," von der Leyen said in a statement.

"The world must stand up for them."

Global Citizen hopes its supporters will help encourage donors to act quickly and more generously, with help from a wide range of A-list stars.

Celebrities, ranging from Pharrell Williams to Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to Stevie Wonder, Usher to Juanes -- plan to use their talents and social media clout to direct fans to forukraine.com.

At that site, supporters can donate to GlobalGiving's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, or take actions to encourage governments or companies to make donations.

"History has shown us that conflict and poverty are closely interconnected, resulting in the weakening of the rule of law, a collapse in economic development and often catastrophic humanitarian situations," Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a prepared statement.

"Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different."

Throughout the war, Zelenskyy and other officials in his government have emphasised the power of celebrities to amplify the plight of the Ukrainian people around the world, including in Russia.

Recently, Zelenskyy thanked actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for raising $35 million through a GoFundMe campaign for Ukrainian refugees.

Over the weekend, he thanked U2 and its singer Bono for helping organise "Stand Up for Ukraine," which Zelenskyy hopes will raise funds "to restore our homes, to restore our Ukraine."

"Millions of Ukrainians had their own home, had their own dreams, had their own quiet place," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

"They had their own home until Russian missiles, bombs, shells came in, until the invaders have come and have destroyed and burned down absolutely everything."

Zelenskyy said he did not want to call the people fleeing their homes 'refugees.'

He wants to call them "displaced people," because he believes it is only temporary.

"We are doing everything possible to bring peace back," Zelenskyy said.

"We are doing everything possible to help each of our citizens wait for this horrible period to end. Wherever they are."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine War European Commission Stand Up for Ukraine
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp