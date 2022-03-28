STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan Finance Minister; discusses economic situation, India's support

Jaishankar's visit is taking place at a time when the public outrage over the Lankan government's inefficiency in handling the crisis has come out in the open.

Published: 28th March 2022 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

COLOMBO: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and discussed with him the island nation's economic situation and India's support during its current foreign exchange crisis.

Sri Lanka is facing an acute economic and energy crisis triggered due to the shortage of foreign exchange.

Jaishankar is here to hold bilateral talks with the country's top leadership and attend the seven-nation BIMSTEC summit.

"Began the visit by meeting Finance Minister @RealBRajapaksa.

Discussed the economic situation and India's supportive response.

We will continue to be guided by Neighbourhood First," he said on Twitter.

Jaishankar's visit is taking place at a time when the public outrage over the Lankan government's inefficiency in handling the crisis has come out in the open.

This is his first visit to the island nation since India extended an economic relief package to bail Sri Lanka out of the current economic crisis.

Although Jaishankar's Colombo visit is primarily for the BIMSTEC engagements, officials here said he would be taking part in all important bilateral talks with the Sri Lankan leaders.

Besides India and Sri Lanka, the BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

The summit is being hosted by Sri Lanka in its capacity as the chair of the grouping BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the virtual summit of the BIMSTEC grouping on March 30, which is expected to focus on expanding economic engagement among its member countries.

Amidst the current foreign exchange crisis, people are holding protests and vigils urging immediate solutions to rid them of fuel and gas queues and enduring long hours of power cuts A sudden rise in prices of key commodities and fuel shortage forced tens of thousands of people to queue for hours outside petrol filling stations.

People are also facing long hours of power cuts daily.

All essentials are in short supply due to import restrictions forced by the forex crisis.

India recently announced to extend a USD 1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka as part of its financial assistance to the country to deal with the economic crisis.

New Delhi had extended a USD 500 million line of credit to Colombo in February to help it purchase petroleum products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basil Rajapaksa S Jaishankar Sri Lankan Economic crisis India-Sri Lanka talks
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp