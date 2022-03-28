Red carpet welcome for Jaishankar in Sri Lanka as India puts 'neighbourhood first'

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The importance of India in Sri Lanka can be gauged from the fact that four Sri Lankan ministers came to welcome External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at Colombo on Monday. They included Gamini Lokuge, the Minister of Energy, Johnston Fernando, the Minister of Highways, Prasanna Ranatunga, the Minister of Tourism, and D V Chanaka, the State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development.

Dr S Jaishankar met Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and discussed the island nation's economic situation and India's support during its current foreign exchange crisis.

"Began the visit by meeting Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa. Discussed the economic situation and India’s supportive response. We will continue to be guided by Neighbourhood First," tweeted Dr Jaishankar

Besides witnessing the signing of an agreement on supporting Buddhist culture and heritage, Dr Jaishankar met a TNA (Tamil Nadu Alliance) delegation led by S Samapanthan.

"Discussed realisation of the aspirations of the Tamils of Sri Lanka for equality, justice, peace and dignity," Dr Jaishankar tweeted.

India’s development engagement in the upcountry was reviewed and views were exchanged on expanding India-Sri Lanka cooperation.

"I visited the HCL Tech office development centre in Colombo. This was a great example of shared talent and global workplace," EAM tweeted.

Jaishankar is here to hold bilateral talks with the country's top leadership and attend the seven-nation BIMSTEC summit.

Besides India and Sri Lanka, the BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

The summit is being hosted by Sri Lanka in its capacity as the chair of the grouping BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the virtual summit of the BIMSTEC grouping on March 30, which is expected to focus on expanding economic engagement among its member countries.