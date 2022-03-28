STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Red carpet welcome for Jaishankar in Sri Lanka as India puts 'neighbourhood first'

Jaishankar is here to hold bilateral talks with the country's top leadership and attend the seven-nation BIMSTEC summit

Published: 28th March 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.(Photo | Twitter)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The importance of India in Sri Lanka can be gauged from the fact that four Sri Lankan ministers came to welcome External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at Colombo on Monday. They included Gamini Lokuge, the Minister of Energy, Johnston Fernando, the Minister of Highways, Prasanna Ranatunga, the Minister of Tourism, and D V Chanaka, the State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development.

Dr S Jaishankar met Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and discussed the island nation's economic situation and India's support during its current foreign exchange crisis.

"Began the visit by meeting Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa. Discussed the economic situation and India’s supportive response. We will continue to be guided by Neighbourhood First," tweeted Dr Jaishankar

Besides witnessing the signing of an agreement on supporting Buddhist culture and heritage, Dr Jaishankar met a TNA (Tamil Nadu Alliance) delegation led by S Samapanthan.

"Discussed realisation of the aspirations of the Tamils of Sri Lanka for equality, justice, peace and dignity," Dr Jaishankar tweeted.

India’s development engagement in the upcountry was reviewed and views were exchanged on expanding India-Sri Lanka cooperation.

"I visited the HCL Tech office development centre in Colombo. This was a great example of shared talent and global workplace," EAM tweeted.

Jaishankar is here to hold bilateral talks with the country's top leadership and attend the seven-nation BIMSTEC summit.

Besides India and Sri Lanka, the BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

The summit is being hosted by Sri Lanka in its capacity as the chair of the grouping BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the virtual summit of the BIMSTEC grouping on March 30, which is expected to focus on expanding economic engagement among its member countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar India-Sri Lanka relations
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp