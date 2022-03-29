STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russian, Ukrainian negotiators begin talks in Istanbul

Talks in the Turkish city of Antalya on March 10 failed to produce a ceasefire or make any other visible progress.

Published: 29th March 2022 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Russia President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators began face-to-face talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, the official Turkish news agency said, with host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urging them to "put an end to this tragedy".

The face-to-face talks at the Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul are aimed at trying to end a war has killed an estimated 20,000 people and forced more than 10 million from their homes.

"The two parties have legitimate concerns. It's possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," Erdogan said.

"It's up to the two parties to put an end to this tragedy," he insisted, adding that the "extension of the conflict is in no one's interest".

"The whole world is waiting for good news from you," Erdogan continued.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was also due to meet the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on Tuesday.

Turkey previously hosted on March 10 the first meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Those talks in the southern city of Antalya failed to produce a ceasefire or make any other visible progress. 

On Monday evening, Erdogan said his country was the only one, since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, to have made genuine efforts to find a solution to the crisis through dialogue, negotiation and an agreement.

Turkey, which shares a Black Sea coast with both Russia and Ukraine, is seeking to maintain good relations with both and has offered to mediate since the start of the war.

Ankara is a traditional ally of Kyiv's and has supplied the country with Bayraktar drones, which Ukraine has deployed in the conflict.

But it is also seeking to stay on good terms with Russia, on which Turkey depends heavily for gas imports and tourism revenues. 

Turkey is also working with France and Greece on a "humanitarian operation" to evacuate people from the devastated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which has been pounded by Russian forces. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine war Russia Ukraine Russia Ukraine war Russia war Russia Ukraine talks Istanbul Ceasefire
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp