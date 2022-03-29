STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukraine crisis: With war next door, EU is warned on cybersecurity gaps

Cyberattacks against EU bodies are increasing 'sharply,' with major incidents jumping more than tenfold between 2018 and 2021, according to the Luxembourg-based ECA.

Published: 29th March 2022 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

hacking, snooping, cyber crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BRUSSELS: As Russia's invasion of Ukraine accelerates European Union defense cooperation, a watchdog said Tuesday that EU institutions face vulnerabilities on another front: cybersecurity.

The warning by the European Court of Auditors covers the wide range of EU bodies, from the executive arm based in Brussels to specialist agencies located across Europe, that run the 27-nation bloc's day-to-day business.

"The EU must step up its efforts to protect its own organisations," Bettina Jakobsen, a member of the ECA, said in a statement accompanying a special report on cyberthreats.

"Such attacks can have significant political implications."

Cyberattacks against EU bodies are increasing "sharply," with major incidents jumping more than tenfold between 2018 and 2021, according to the Luxembourg-based ECA.

Cybersecurity has jumped up the political agenda in Europe following attacks in recent years that targeted EU nations such as Germany and other industrialised countries including the United States, Britain and Australia.

In 2020, the EU imposed cyber sanctions for the first time, blacklisting a number of Russian, Chinese and North Korean hackers.

Nonetheless, the European auditors said Tuesday that EU organisations were failing to enact some "essential" cybersecurity controls and underspending in this area.

The auditors also alleged a lack of "systematic" cybersecurity training and information sharing.

EU entities as a whole handle political, diplomatic, financial, economic and regulatory matters.

The spectrum of activities underpins the bloc's status as a geopolitical force, a global setter of industrial rules and the world's most lucrative single market.

The sensitive information processed by EU bodies makes them attractive targets for hackers, according to the report, which said the risks have grown as a result of remote working prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This has considerably increased the number of potential access points for attackers," the ECA said.

It said a "particularly concerning trend is the dramatic increase in significant incidents," which are described as attacks that involve the use of new methods and technologies and that can take weeks or even months to investigate and resolve.

One example cited is a high-profile cyberattack on the European Medicines Agency in late 2020, when the EU was pushing to authorize the first COVID-19 vaccines.

"Sensitive data was leaked and manipulated in a way designed to undermine trust in vaccines," the ECA said.

Because the EU's organisations are strongly interconnected, a vulnerability anywhere could have a cascading effect, it said.

"A weakness in one can expose others to security threats," said the ECA.

It recommended the EU draw up legislation that would set common binding rules on cybersecurity for all the bloc's institutions.

The auditors also urged more resources to support the Computer Emergency Response Team of EU bodies, or CERT-EU, saying "its effectiveness is compromised by an increasing workload, unstable funding and staffing, and insufficient cooperation from some" of the bloc's organisations.

In sum, according to the ECA, the network of EU institutions "has not achieved a level of cyber-preparedness commensurate with the threats."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Union Ukraine War Cybersecurity
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp