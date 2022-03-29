UN nuclear watchdog chief visits Ukraine to offer 'urgent technical assistance'

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Rafael Mariano Grossi’s aim is to “to initiate prompt safety and security support” for Ukraine’s nuclear sites. 

Published: 29th March 2022

In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, greets the Russian and Ukrainian delegations ahead of their talks, in Istanbul, March 29, 2022.

In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, greets the Russian and Ukrainian delegations ahead of their talks, in Istanbul, March 29, 2022. (AP)

BERLIN: The U.N. nuclear watchdog says its director-general has arrived in Ukraine for talks with senior government officials on delivering “urgent technical assistance” to ensure the safety of the country’s nuclear facilities.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Rafael Mariano Grossi’s aim is to “to initiate prompt safety and security support” for Ukraine’s nuclear sites. That will include sending IAEA experts to “prioritized facilities” and sending “vital safety and security supplies” including monitoring and emergency equipment.

It said that Grossi will travel to one of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants this week, but didn’t say which one. Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors at four active power plants, and also is home to the decommissioned Chernobyl plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster. Russian forces have taken control of Chernobyl and of the largest active power plant, at Zaporizhzhia.

Grossi said in a statement that “the military conflict is putting Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive material in unprecedented danger.”

He added that “there have already been several close calls. We can’t afford to lose any more time.”

