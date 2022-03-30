STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from March 31-April 1: MEA

Published: 30th March 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to India from March 31 to April 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

It would be the highest-level visit from Russia to India after Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Lavrov is expected to travel to India after completing a two-day visit to China.

"Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022," the MEA said in a one-line statement. The Russian foreign minister arrived in China on Wednesday. Lavrov's visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Truss will visit India on Thursday while Singh is visiting India from March 30-31. German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plotner is visiting India on Wednesday.

