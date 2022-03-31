Ukraine, Russia talks to resume Friday by video 

By PTI

ISTANBUL: The talks between Ukraine and Russia for a possible peace agreement will resume on Friday by video, according to the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

David Arakhamia is a member of the Ukrainian delegation who also leads the governing party's group in parliament. The delegations met in person on Tuesday in Istanbul, after two weeks of meeting by video, and the faint outlines of a possible peace agreement seemed to emerge.

The Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral "dropping its bid to join NATO, as Moscow has long demanded" in return for security guarantees from a group of other nations.

Russian diplomats responded positively to Ukraine's proposal.