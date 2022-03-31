STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine War: UK sanctions Russian media over disinformation

The latest group subjected to asset freezes and travel bans includes Rossiya television anchor Sergey Brilev, Gazprom-Media chief executive Aleksandr Zharov and Alexey Nikolov, MD of broadcaster RT.

Published: 31st March 2022

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Britain has imposed sanctions on more than a dozen Russian media figures and organizations accused of spreading propaganda and disinformation about the war in Ukraine.

The latest group subjected to asset freezes and travel bans includes Rossiya television anchor Sergey Brilev, who previously lived in the U.K., Gazprom-Media chief executive Aleksandr Zharov and Alexey Nikolov, managing director of Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT.

Sanctions have also been slapped on media organizations TV-Novosti, which owns RT, and Rossiya Segodnya, which controls the Sputnik news agency.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Thursday’s sanctions would hit “the shameless propagandists who push out Putin’s fake news and narratives.”

The U.K. also said it was sanctioning Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defence Command and Control Center, accusing him of orchestrating atrocities including the siege of Mariupol.

