STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees on Slovakia, Romania trip

"On Mother's Day, she will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their home country because of Putin's war," Biden's office said.

Published: 02nd May 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

First lady Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with displaced Ukrainian parents and children, aid workers, US service members and embassy personnel, her office said Monday.

Romania and Slovakia have taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

In Slovakia on Sunday, celebrated as Mother's Day in the United States, Biden will travel to the city of Kosice and village of Vysne Nemecke to meet with refugees, aid workers and the Slovakians who are supporting them.

"On Mother's Day, she will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their home country because of Putin's war," Biden's office said.

The first lady's visit is the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it.

Her trip follows a trip to Kyiv by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.

During her May 5-9 travels, Biden will visit US service members in Romania on Friday before heading to Bucharest.

In the Romanian capital on Saturday, she will meet with members of the government, US embassy staff and teachers working with displaced Ukrainian children, the statement from her office said.

Her trip also includes a visit to the Slovak capital Bratislava to meet with US embassy staff and government officials.

Nearly 5.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion on February 24, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

Just over three million fled to Poland, while Romania has taken in 817,000 and Slovakia nearly 372,000, as of April 29.

US President Joe Biden has proposed a huge $33 billion package for arming and supporting Ukraine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jill Biden Jill Biden Ukraine Romania Slovakia
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp