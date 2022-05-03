4-year-old boy takes his mother's car for a ride in Netherlands

By Online Desk

In a bizarre incident, a four-year-old boy, after his father had left for work, took his mother's car for an early morning drive through the streets of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

Reports quoting the local police say that the boy, described as 'enterprising' by his mother took his mother's car keys and rode through the streets of Utrecht early on Saturday morning.

Police later found the car abandoned after it had hit two parked vehicles.

The boy, reportedly, in pyjamas and bare feet, was spotted wandering on the street by bystanders who immediately informed the emergency services, the North Utrecht police force said on its Instagram account.

A police patrol team found the abandoned car and called the registered owner of the car. They soon realized that it was the boy's mother they had called.

Meanwhile, the boy received a medical check-up and a cuddly bear from an ambulance crew. He was subsequently taken to the nearest police station and given a mug of hot chocolate.

Later, after his parents arrived to take him home, the boy reportedly demonstrated before the police how the car worked.